Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1507 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

