National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Position Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2,076.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after buying an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NFG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

