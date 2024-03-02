National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

National Health Investors stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 562,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,863,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

