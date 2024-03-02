Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 40,110 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

