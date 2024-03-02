Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 46,401 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Rush Enterprises worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

