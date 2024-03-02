Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,573 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in F5 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,249 shares of company stock valued at $927,987 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Trading Up 1.5 %

F5 stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.41 and a 200 day moving average of $168.20.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

