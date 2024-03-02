Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,221 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 36,277 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $77.94 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

