Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.24 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,479 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

WEX Stock Up 0.1 %

WEX stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.18 and a 200-day moving average of $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

