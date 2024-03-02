Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ryder System
In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ryder System Price Performance
Ryder System stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
