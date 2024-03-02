Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.59 Million Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.34. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

