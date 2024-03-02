Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $6.33 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 137,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 815,737 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

