Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 272,184 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.67 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

