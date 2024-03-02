NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.00

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 1,642 ($20.83), with a volume of 71943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,640 ($20.80).
NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,620.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of £758.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,426.09 and a beta of 0.74.
NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,434.78%.
About NB Private Equity Partners
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
