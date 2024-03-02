Needham & Company LLC Increases EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $25.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVER. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $2,585,567. 38.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 98.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 666,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 1,352.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 420,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

