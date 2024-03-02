Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

