NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.