NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 1.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $110.49 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.