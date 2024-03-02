NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.11% of NETGEAR worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 38.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 967,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 207,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 149.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,637 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $83,454.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,820 shares of company stock worth $299,632. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

