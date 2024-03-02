Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.78. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 9.31 and a 1 year high of 11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at $250,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.