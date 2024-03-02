Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.78. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 9.31 and a 1 year high of 11.99.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at $250,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.