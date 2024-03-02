New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.66, but opened at $34.50. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 747,590 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.65%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 697.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

