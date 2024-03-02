New Street Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

New Street Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 83.17.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 141.62 on Tuesday. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 92.27.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

