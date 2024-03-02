Newmont Co. (NEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 28th

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Newmont has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 747.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,867,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

