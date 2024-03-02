Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Raised to $2.25

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIND. Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Shares of KIND opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

