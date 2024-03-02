NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00016468 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,751.36 or 0.99925659 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00173350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.