Nick L. Swyka Sells 9,009 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $77,026.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,121,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 708,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 538,571 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

