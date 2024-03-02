NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 273,723 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $707,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 329.8% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 130,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

