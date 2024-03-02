NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 273,723 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

