NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,694 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NMI by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 98,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

