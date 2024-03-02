Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 3.0 %

FLGT stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,048.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $672,105. 31.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

