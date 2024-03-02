Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,500 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

