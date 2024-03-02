Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 10,797 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

YELP stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

