Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,185 shares of company stock worth $6,861,301. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $980.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $893.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $983.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

