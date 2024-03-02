Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

