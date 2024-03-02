Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

