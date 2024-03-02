Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $584,000 in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in BILL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BILL by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 179.81 and a beta of 1.74. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

