Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.09.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

