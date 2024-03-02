Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $401,000 Investment in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
