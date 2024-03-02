Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $401,000 Investment in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

