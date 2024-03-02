Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

