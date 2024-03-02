Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 102,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 89.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.