Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 275,932 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,932 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iQIYI by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.25. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

