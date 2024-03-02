Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 3,658 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.