Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 5,522 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 128.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $167.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

