Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $426.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.73 and its 200 day moving average is $439.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

