Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 95.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,362,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,679 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 436,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Copart by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 79,542 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 98.2% during the third quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 419.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

