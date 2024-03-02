Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 95.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,362,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,679 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 436,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Copart by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 79,542 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 98.2% during the third quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 419.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Trading Up 0.8 %
Copart stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
