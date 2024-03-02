Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.
Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:NAT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $4.83.
Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 204,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 154,104 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
