Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Position Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.0 %

NOG stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $168,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

