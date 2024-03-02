Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $95.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

