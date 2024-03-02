Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.11

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.11 and last traded at $171.94, with a volume of 70862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Nova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nova

Nova Stock Up 5.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 1,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.