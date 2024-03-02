Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Declares Annual Dividend of $3.78

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 3.7772 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47.

Novartis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Novartis has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Novartis to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NVS opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Novartis by 194.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

