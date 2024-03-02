Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 210,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

